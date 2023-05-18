Financial Management Network Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,564,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.26. 755,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.83. The company has a market cap of $291.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

