Financial Management Network Inc. Has $683,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $279.94. 101,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,859. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

