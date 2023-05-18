Financial Management Network Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $80.78. 889,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.