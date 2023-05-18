Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,754 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 443,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,188. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

