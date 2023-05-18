Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.