Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $233.65. 1,264,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

