Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 246,112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD remained flat at $15.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 16,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

