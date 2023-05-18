Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 849,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.