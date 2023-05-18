Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 3,588 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

