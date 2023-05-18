Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 468 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 9,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

