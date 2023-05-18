First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

First Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.43. 18,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.