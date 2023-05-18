First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,050. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

