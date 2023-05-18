First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,435,484.61 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 713,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after buying an additional 1,138,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 169,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

