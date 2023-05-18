First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director William J. Post Sells 10,000 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

