First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 62,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

