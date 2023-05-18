First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,027,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.07 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

