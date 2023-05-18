First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.21

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and traded as high as $63.36. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 1,417 shares traded.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

