First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.21

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and traded as high as $63.36. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 1,417 shares traded.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

