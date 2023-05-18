Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

