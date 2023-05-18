Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.