FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 142.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Company Profile



FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.



