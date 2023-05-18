Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 594,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,252,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.