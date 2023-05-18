Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.