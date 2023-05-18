Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 263,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

