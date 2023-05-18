Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO Purchases $107,750.00 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) CEO Neal Lux purchased 5,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FET stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $236.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4,589.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

