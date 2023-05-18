Frank Micallef Buys 8,000 Shares of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Frank Micallef bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,080.00 ($13,476.51).

Frank Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Frank Micallef purchased 13,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($20,154.36).

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes; and approximately 10,000 truck and trailer parts online.

