Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $65.31. Approximately 206,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 800,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 162.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

