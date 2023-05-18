Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRSH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $245,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

