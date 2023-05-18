Frontier Investment (FICV) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 711 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontier Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 313.83%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 39.58 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million -10.86

Frontier Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -65.17% 3.22% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Summary

Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

