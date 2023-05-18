Fruits Trading Down 0.2% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $226,301.29 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

