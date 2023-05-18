FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.14. 5,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

