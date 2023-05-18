Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

