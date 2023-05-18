Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 219,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,469. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

