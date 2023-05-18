Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of FULT opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

