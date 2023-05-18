Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 3,475,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Futu has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

