FY2023 Earnings Forecast for MGM Resorts International Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

