FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Reduced by Cormark (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.