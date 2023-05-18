FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE K opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 236.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

