FY2023 EPS Estimates for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreased by Analyst

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThermoGenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
ThermoGenesis Trading Down 1.1 %
THMO opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $22.78.
Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
