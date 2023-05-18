FY2023 EPS Estimates for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreased by Analyst

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThermoGenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 1.1 %

THMO opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Stories

