G999 (G999) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,768.22

G999 (G999) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,768.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

