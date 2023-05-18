Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Read More
