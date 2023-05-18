Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Galapagos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $416,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

