Galecto’s (GLTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

GLTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Galecto Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Galecto stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,214. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galecto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

In other Galecto news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $91,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,778.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Galecto by 50.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Stories

