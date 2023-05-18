GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.64

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1437436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

GAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

