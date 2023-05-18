Gary Yu Sells 2,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 305,781 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Diodes



Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

