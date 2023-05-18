Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16). Approximately 56,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 69,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.18).

Gattaca Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.97.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

