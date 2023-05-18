Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $385,785.87

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00020716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $834.63 million and approximately $385,785.87 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.55305763 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,164,608.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

