Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Gen Digital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

