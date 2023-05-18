Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Acquires $12,000.00 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genasys Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.31. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Genasys by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genasys Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

