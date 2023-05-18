Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENCGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

GENC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,132. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

