Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
GENC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,132. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.50.
Gencor Industries Company Profile

