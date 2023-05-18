Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,132. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.