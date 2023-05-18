General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.